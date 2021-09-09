Viewers Choice Awards
Children with special needs to participate in Exceptional Rodeo

Exceptional Rodeo: offering children with disabilities a chance to enter the arena
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children with special needs and disabilities will participate in the Exceptional Rodeo at the Tri-State Fairgrounds tonight.

Participants are paired with volunteers for non-competitive, fun-filled rodeo activities.

The rodeo begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Bill Cody Arena.

Organizers have invited the public to attend the free events, which includes roping, barrel racing, pole bending, horseback riding, stick horse races, bucking bronc and goat petting.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

