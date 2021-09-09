Children with special needs to participate in Exceptional Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children with special needs and disabilities will participate in the Exceptional Rodeo at the Tri-State Fairgrounds tonight.

Participants are paired with volunteers for non-competitive, fun-filled rodeo activities.

The rodeo begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Bill Cody Arena.

Organizers have invited the public to attend the free events, which includes roping, barrel racing, pole bending, horseback riding, stick horse races, bucking bronc and goat petting.

