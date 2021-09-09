Amarillo Public Library hosting virtual sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year’s Amarillo Public Library book sale will be virtual.

The reason for this is the high hospitalization rate in Amarillo, making an in-person event too unsafe to pursue.

It will be happening this weekend, starting at 9:00 a.m. this Saturday.

Pricing will be the same as in previous sales, $1 for paperbacks, and two for anything else, including movies, audiobooks, and hardcovers.

