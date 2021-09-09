Amarillo police: Shootings, homicides and violent crimes on the rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department says they are seeing an overall increase of violent crime in Amarillo.

“Violent crimes have gone up,” said Corporal Jeb Hilton, APD public information officer. “We’ve had more shootings in Amarillo. If you watch the national news, you’ll see it’s happening around the country, and we’re seeing more violent crimes, more shootings that are happening locally.”

Violent crimes in Amarillo have been on the rise for about a year. These crimes include arson, robbery, assault and homicides, according to Cpl. Hilton.

APD says they’ve seen 194 aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon so far this year.

Hilton believes one reason for this is that criminals are getting their hands on more guns.

“We have people who are leaving guns in vehicles and those guns are being used in crimes when they’re being stolen,” he said. “If we could get people to stop leaving guns in vehicles, to lock them up safely, that could be some of those guns that we could see off the streets.”

APD asks the public to ensure all guns are being kept inside the house.

“If you’re leaving your guns in your vehicles overnight and they’re being stolen, some of those guns are being used in these violent crimes,” Cpl. Hilton added.

Amarillo police say that while gun violence as a whole is on the rise, they have specifically seen an increase in homicides.

“We have noticed more homicides lately,” explained Hilton. “This year we’ve had 21 homicides in Amarillo, up from 16 the year before and right about 15 or 16 the year before that. We’re still 3 to 4 months out. Hopefully it’s something that will slow down and we won’t see anymore, but you never know when it comes to crimes like that.”

APD says they are combating this issue with officers working overtime and interacting with national agencies, including the FBI, DA and ATF.

“We’re trying hard....we’re brain storming, we’re working with a bunch of different agencies to see what we can do,” said Hilton. “When there’s so many guns out there and that many people willing to do something like this, it’s hard to stop them unless you’re in that same spot at the same time.”

