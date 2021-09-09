Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police investigating shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday

The Amarillo police are investigating about shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday evening.
The Amarillo police are investigating about shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday evening.(123RF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating about shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday evening.

On Wednesday, September 8, at 9:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the apartments located near Eddy Street on several shots heard in the area. 

According to officials, when officers arrived, they were met by witnesses who stated they had seen two men shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Witness saw the men running away in separate directions from the area.

No injuries were reported from any of the witnesses, and officers located two vehicles with damages that appeared to be from this incident. 

Officers were made aware of bullets that had gone into one of the apartments on Eddy St. and they collected evidence at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

There is no indication that this shooting is connected to other shootings that occurred earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Kristie Lynn Hanes
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

Latest News

Source: Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo Public Library hosting virtual sale
Amarillo Police asking residents help for information regarding Northwest and Monroe Street shooting
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
Amarillo City moving Utility Billing Mobile Unite location
The United Family will be participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Aisles...
United ‘Aisles of Smiles’ launches campaign for t Muscular Dystrophy