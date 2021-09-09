Amarillo police investigating shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating about shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday evening.

On Wednesday, September 8, at 9:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the apartments located near Eddy Street on several shots heard in the area.

According to officials, when officers arrived, they were met by witnesses who stated they had seen two men shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Witness saw the men running away in separate directions from the area.

No injuries were reported from any of the witnesses, and officers located two vehicles with damages that appeared to be from this incident.

Officers were made aware of bullets that had gone into one of the apartments on Eddy St. and they collected evidence at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

There is no indication that this shooting is connected to other shootings that occurred earlier this week.

