Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Police asking residents help for information regarding Northwest and Monroe Street shooting

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are asking the community for help for information on the shooting at Northwest area on Monday evening.

On September 6th at 9:21 p.m., APD officers were called to the area of NW 15th Avenue and north Monroe Street on a shooting.

62-year-old Laura Etta Ashley had been shot while driving eastbound on NW 15th Avenue. Laura was deceased when officers arrived.

According to officials, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide and Violent Crimes Units are following up on every bit of information that they have received and are asking the community to send what information they can offer to help the officials.

According to officials, Laura Ashley was driving her 2017 Green Dodge Journey that evening and there were no witnesses to this incident to describe the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone in the area between Amarillo Boulevard West and northwest 24th Avenue from north Hughes Street to north Polk Street to review any camera footage that they might have between 8:38 p.m. and 9:21 p.m. on Monday September 6.

If you have any information or video that shows Laura Ashley driving by or any vehicle close to her, call the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9438 or (806) 378-9445.

On September 6th at 9:21 PM, APD officers were called to the area of NW 15th Avenue and north Monroe Street on a...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Kristie Lynn Hanes
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

Latest News

Source: Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo Public Library hosting virtual sale
The Amarillo police are investigating about shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday evening.
Amarillo police investigating shots fired near Eddy Street yesterday
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
Amarillo City moving Utility Billing Mobile Unite location
The United Family will be participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Aisles...
United ‘Aisles of Smiles’ launches campaign for t Muscular Dystrophy