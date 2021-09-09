Amarillo Police asking residents help for information regarding Northwest and Monroe Street shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are asking the community for help for information on the shooting at Northwest area on Monday evening.

On September 6th at 9:21 p.m., APD officers were called to the area of NW 15th Avenue and north Monroe Street on a shooting.

62-year-old Laura Etta Ashley had been shot while driving eastbound on NW 15th Avenue. Laura was deceased when officers arrived.

What we do know at this point is that Laura had left the Church’s Chicken at 200 Amarillo Boulevard East at 8:38 p.m. that night. We don’t know the route that she took from there but do know that she was heading eastbound in the 600 block of NW 15th Avenue when she was shot. Laura was one block away from her home when she was killed. Laura worked as a school bus driver and was loved in her community. She was a grandmother, a mother, and a sister. She was known to give to the less fortunate any chance that she could. Laura did not have an enemy and definitely did not deserve to have her life cut short that day.

According to officials, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide and Violent Crimes Units are following up on every bit of information that they have received and are asking the community to send what information they can offer to help the officials.

According to officials, Laura Ashley was driving her 2017 Green Dodge Journey that evening and there were no witnesses to this incident to describe the suspect or suspect vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone in the area between Amarillo Boulevard West and northwest 24th Avenue from north Hughes Street to north Polk Street to review any camera footage that they might have between 8:38 p.m. and 9:21 p.m. on Monday September 6.

If you have any information or video that shows Laura Ashley driving by or any vehicle close to her, call the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9438 or (806) 378-9445.

