Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel

Christopher Lee Cote
Christopher Lee Cote(APD)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man for the shooting death that occurred at the OYO Hotel on Monday.

APD said they obtained a murder warrant for 39-year-old Christopher Lee Cote on September 8.

Officers then contacted Cote and he turned himself into the APD.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the murder warrant.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Kristie Lynn Hanes
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

Latest News

Exceptional Rodeo: offering children with disabilities a chance to enter the arena
Children with special needs to participate in Exceptional Rodeo
Jakob Perez
Man wanted by Potter County officials for failure to register as sex offender
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police: Shootings, homicides and violent crimes on the rise
Schools in the Panhandle are having a difficult time finding enough school bus drivers to meet...
Schools in Panhandle experiencing shortage of school bus drivers