Amarillo College planning to host this year’s Carmegeddon show

sports car club of america
sports car club of america(Carly Miller)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is planning to host this year’s Carmegeddon show.

The show, being conducted by the West Texas region of the Sports Car Club of America, will be happening from 11:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon this Sunday.

You can find it in the parking lot of the Transportation Career Center Building on their east campus, with food trucks, live music and vendors.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

