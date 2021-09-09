Amarillo College planning to host this year’s Carmegeddon show

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is planning to host this year’s Carmegeddon show.

The show, being conducted by the West Texas region of the Sports Car Club of America, will be happening from 11:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon this Sunday.

You can find it in the parking lot of the Transportation Career Center Building on their east campus, with food trucks, live music and vendors.

