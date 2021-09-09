Amarillo City moving Utility Billing Mobile Unite location

Viewers Choice Awards
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Mobile Unit is moving to a new location at 621 S. Johnson St.

The Utility Billing Mobile Unit is scheduled to be fully operational on Friday September 10.

COA debuted the Utility Billing Mobile Unit in March to provide the community another option to pay water bills.

The mobile unit features drive-thru service, a walk-up window option with full customer service capability, including starting, transferring and closing utility services, as well as setting up payment arrangements.

Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

