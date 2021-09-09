Amarillo Botanical Gardens to host first Breakfast with Butterflies event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Botanical Gardens is hosting its first inaugural Breakfast with the Butterflies Saturday.

The event takes place 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the gardens.

Guests will be served breakfast by Ye Old Pancake Station and receive a live butterfly to release at “their leisure.”

Amarillo Botanical Gardens staff said a limited number of tickets will be sold at the gates, as RSVPs have closed.

Admission is $8 for members and $4 for children; $10 for adult non-members and $5 for children.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.