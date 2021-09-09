Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Botanical Gardens to host first Breakfast with Butterflies event

(ABG)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Botanical Gardens is hosting its first inaugural Breakfast with the Butterflies Saturday.

The event takes place 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the gardens.

Guests will be served breakfast by Ye Old Pancake Station and receive a live butterfly to release at “their leisure.”

Amarillo Botanical Gardens staff said a limited number of tickets will be sold at the gates, as RSVPs have closed.

Admission is $8 for members and $4 for children; $10 for adult non-members and $5 for children.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Kristie Lynn Hanes
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

Latest News

Robert Garmet and his son Eric Garmet, 10, of New York, NY, held candles at a vigil in Union...
Sept. 11 remembrance events in the High Plains
Friends of Fogelberg
Friends of Fogelberg concert to take place virtually Friday
Popular balloons at the annual Family Care Foundation balloon rally
Family Care Foundation to hold weekend-long events for annual Balloon Rally fundraiser
Christopher Lee Cote
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting death at OYO Hotel