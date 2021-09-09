100 Club High Plains hosting raffle ride this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is planning to hold its High Plains Raffle Ride this weekend.

The event is being held in honor of first responders, and will start at 9:00 in the morning, going until 4:00 in the afternoon.

Sponsorships to get your name on the back of shirts are $100 and are still available, and registering as a rider is $20.

