Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for felony exploitation of elderly.

Officials identified the woman as Kristie Lynn Hanes.

Those with information on her location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For a chance at a cash reward, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

