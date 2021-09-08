Viewers Choice Awards
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly

Kristie Lynn Hanes
Kristie Lynn Hanes(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for felony exploitation of elderly.

Officials identified the woman as Kristie Lynn Hanes.

Those with information on her location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For a chance at a cash reward, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Kristie Lynn Hanes She is wanted for Felony Exploitation of Elderly Anyone...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

