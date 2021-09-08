Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for felony exploitation of elderly.
Officials identified the woman as Kristie Lynn Hanes.
Those with information on her location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
For a chance at a cash reward, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
