One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.

The Bovina Police Department, Fire Department and Friona Volunteer Fire Department responded to Heartland Co-Op around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

Police say three people were cleaning and removing corn when the victim went in the silo and was sucked in underneath.

Emergency personnel recovered the victim, identified as Michael Molden, around 8:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

