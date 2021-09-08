Viewers Choice Awards
Late summer heat!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We had a break from the heat today but it makes a serious return by tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures return to the mid to upper 90s for Thursday with sunny skies and light winds. By Friday, highs will reach the upper 90s and low 100s with the help of sunny skies and a light south to southwest wind. Saturday will be just as hot but will also be a bit breezier with southwest winds of 15-25 mph and gusty. Sunday will be hot with more mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

