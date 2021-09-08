Viewers Choice Awards
Home Depot invests in next generation of skilled trades professionals throughout Texas

Across the U.S. there is a labor gap between the number of skilled trades workers and the...
Across the U.S. there is a labor gap between the number of skilled trades workers and the demand for jobs, so Home Depot has launched a new program called Path to Pro in an effort to connect those interested in the trades industry to jobs in their area.(THE HOME DEPOT)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Across the U.S. there is a labor gap between the number of skilled trades workers and the demand for jobs, so Home Depot has launched a new program called Path to Pro in an effort to connect those interested in the trades industry to jobs in their area.

Through Path to Pro, individuals who are interested in skilled trades such as, welding, carpentry, electrical or plumbing etc. can enroll in free virtual job training boot camps and take the first step in starting their careers.

“Home Depot created the Path to Pro program to help connect people looking for interest in the trades industry or looking for a career change to make that a little bit simpler, so they can look for jobs and connect with actual pros who are looking to hire right now,” said Caitlin Watts, communications manager, The Home Depot.

Those who enroll will gain experience in the basics of job site safety, navigating tools, construction materials, team building and communication skills.

The program is available to those 18 or older, with internet access.

They say the boot camp is mix of instructor led and self-paced programs.

Once you graduate from the program, you are then connected to Pros in the area.

“You are invited to our path to pro network and what that’s going to do is you’ll create a profile and put in your credentials and you’ll have access to Home Depot pros that are looking to hire right now even in the Amarillo area right now,” said Watts.

They say so far, they have received a positive response and are happy to be training the next generation of workers.

“There are currently more than 300,000 skilled labor job openings in the construction sector according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics job openings survey,” said Erin Izen, senior director, workforce programs, The Home Depot.

They say if anyone is interested in registering for this free program or want to learn more about the industry to visit their website.

