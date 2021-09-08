Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Friends of Fogelberg hosts Virtual Concert and offers free PSA screenings

Friends of Fogelberg
Friends of Fogelberg(Friends of Fogelberg)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of Fogelberg are hosting a virtual concert to help the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to fund free prostate cancer screenings.

Amarillo musician Joe Ed Coffman, a longtime fan of Fogelberg’s music, started the benefit concert to create awareness and education about prostate cancer.

To join in the live stream of Friends of Fogelberg Concert – “Dan & the Solo Show” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday September 10, click here.

The Free PSA “blood test” prostate cancer screening will still be held outside on Saturday, September 11 at Amarillo Urology Associates.

There is no need to make an appointment or fast before attending the screening.

“Knowing these are trying times, we certainly appreciate your past and continued support because not unlike the virus, the battle against prostate cancer rages on,” said Joe Ed Coffman, founder of Friends of Fogelberg.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Fritch man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash
Police lights.
Amarillo police on scene on apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide at the OYO Hotel that happened...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting at OYO Hotel
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street

Latest News

Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo has ‘slight’ downward trend in COVID-19 cases, still area of high hospitalization