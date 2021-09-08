Friends of Fogelberg hosts Virtual Concert and offers free PSA screenings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of Fogelberg are hosting a virtual concert to help the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to fund free prostate cancer screenings.

Amarillo musician Joe Ed Coffman, a longtime fan of Fogelberg’s music, started the benefit concert to create awareness and education about prostate cancer.

To join in the live stream of Friends of Fogelberg Concert – “Dan & the Solo Show” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday September 10, click here.

The Free PSA “blood test” prostate cancer screening will still be held outside on Saturday, September 11 at Amarillo Urology Associates.

There is no need to make an appointment or fast before attending the screening.

“Knowing these are trying times, we certainly appreciate your past and continued support because not unlike the virus, the battle against prostate cancer rages on,” said Joe Ed Coffman, founder of Friends of Fogelberg.

