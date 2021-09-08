Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Farmer creates field maze made of hemp

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield,
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota farmer has put his own spin on the traditional corn maze by creating one with hemp. His goal is to educate people about the plant.

“OK, here we go, into the maze,” owner Ted Galaty said as he began to step inside. “It’s a jungle. It’s a cannabis jungle.”

But Galaty explained it’s a jungle that is not as wild as it may appear.

“Industrial hemp is usually grown for its food, its fiber or it’s grown for the medicinal side of it, not to get people high,” Galaty said.

Galaty was a science major at St. Olaf and never thought he’d be a cannabis aficionado.

The West Coast native made a deal with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to create a one-of-a-kind hemp maze.

“As far as I know, it’s the only hemp maze in Minnesota or probably in the United States,” Galaty said, insisting it’s kid-friendly.

According to WCCO, the hemp maze is two acres and takes about 20 minutes to get through.

Galaty says it’s all about education. His plants are not for recreational purposes but functional ones.

“It’s a multi-purpose plant. It can feed you, it can shelter you, it can clothe you and it can heal you – that’s a lot,” Galaty said.

That message is spreading fast, and business is booming as more people understand the plant’s roots. Labor Day was the busiest weekend yet.

“So it’s really about informing people and educating them so that when they leave, they are more educated and they understand, and there’s not this stigma, this fear about this plant,” Galaty said. “No, it’s a plant we need to be communing with and actually growing on our farms in Minnesota.”

A trip through the hemp maze costs $6 a person. The maze and a cannabis product store there are open seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Fritch man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash
Police lights.
Amarillo police on scene on apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide at the OYO Hotel that happened...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting at OYO Hotel
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street

Latest News

Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media
The California Parole Board found last month that Sirhan Sirhan no longer poses a threat to...
Ethel Kennedy: RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan shouldn’t be freed
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
World health leader urges halt to booster shots for rest of year
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
Macy’s says the Nov. 25 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to New York City streets