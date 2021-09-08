Viewers Choice Awards
Doppler Dave Tracks A Quick Return To September Heat

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Temperatures are running about 10 degrees cooler today behind a weak front with highs generally in the upper 80s. A nice and cool evening is expected as temperatures drop quickly after sunset. By tomorrow morning it will be quite cool with lows in the upper 50s in many areas. That may be the only hint of autumn in the forecast, however, as highs soar back into the mid 90s tomorrow and near 100 by the weekend.

