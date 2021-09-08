City of Amarillo announces more than 1,700 dogs vaccinated drive-thru vaccination clinic

Viewers Choice Awards
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced more than 1,700 dogs have been vaccinated through the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic.

The third clinic held on Saturday, Sept. 4 saw 716 dogs receive free vaccinations for canine illnesses such as rabies, parvo and distemper.

Overall, more than 1,700 dogs were vaccinated during the three clinics.

“The vaccination clinics far exceeded our expectations,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “The cooperation between businesses, local veterinarians and our many dedicated volunteers helped make the clinics extremely successful. This was a true community effort, and we are so grateful for everyone’s dedication and commitment.”

The Bissell Pet Foundation donated more than 3,400 vaccine doses for the clinics. Amarillo National Bank provided funding for the syringes and rabies tags.

