Catholic Charities receives $100,000 to help young adults out of foster care

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle received $100,000 to support people 18 to 26 that have aged out of foster care.

It was given to them through the Texas Alliance of Children and Family Services and they say this group needs extra support.

“We’ve of course all been impacted by the pandemic and many of us have suffered from financial instability, but this is an acknowledgement that this population might need more help,” said Jamie McCormick, vice president of public affairs for the Texas Alliance of Children and Family Services.

The program is tailored to them since young adults who have aged out don’t have family they can rely on.

Those eligible can get $1,000 and it can go to rent, groceries, phone bills and other expenses.

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle says they can support 30 young adults who have aged out last year in Amarillo, but wants to spread the word.

“We’re hoping that as we get the work out about the funding, more of those youth will reach out for assistance,” said Sonja Glasco, shelter director for Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle. “There are probably more in the Amarillo area than the 30 that we’ve identified.”

The Texas Alliance for Children and family services believe there is nearly 400 young adults in the region who can eligible for these funds.

The deadline to apply for the funds is next Wednesday and you can contact Catholic Charities if you need assistance.

