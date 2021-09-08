Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Catholic Charities receives $100,000 to help young adults out of foster care

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle received $100,000 to support people 18 to 26 that have aged out of foster care.

It was given to them through the Texas Alliance of Children and Family Services and they say this group needs extra support.

“We’ve of course all been impacted by the pandemic and many of us have suffered from financial instability, but this is an acknowledgement that this population might need more help,” said Jamie McCormick, vice president of public affairs for the Texas Alliance of Children and Family Services.

The program is tailored to them since young adults who have aged out don’t have family they can rely on.

Those eligible can get $1,000 and it can go to rent, groceries, phone bills and other expenses.

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle says they can support 30 young adults who have aged out last year in Amarillo, but wants to spread the word.

“We’re hoping that as we get the work out about the funding, more of those youth will reach out for assistance,” said Sonja Glasco, shelter director for Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle. “There are probably more in the Amarillo area than the 30 that we’ve identified.”

The Texas Alliance for Children and family services believe there is nearly 400 young adults in the region who can eligible for these funds.

The deadline to apply for the funds is next Wednesday and you can contact Catholic Charities if you need assistance.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Fritch man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash
Police lights.
Amarillo police on scene on apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide at the OYO Hotel that happened...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting at OYO Hotel
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street

Latest News

Late summer heat!
Late summer heat!
Amarillo pediatricians see rise in childhood obesity and Type 2 diabetes
Across the U.S. there is a labor gap between the number of skilled trades workers and the...
Home Depot invests in next generation of skilled trades professionals throughout Texas
The City of Amarillo announced more than 1,700 dogs have been vaccinated through the Amarillo...
City of Amarillo announces more than 1,700 dogs vaccinated drive-thru vaccination clinic