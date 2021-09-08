Viewers Choice Awards
Canyon focused on defense in preparation for Lubbock Estacado

Eagles are (1-1), kickoff week three on Thursday
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles (1-1) bounced back from their week one loss against Randall, getting a huge win this past Friday against Burkburnett 43-7. The Eagles have build some confidence and are preparing for their road trip to Lubbock to head-to-head with Estacado.

”We got to start fast, we got to take care of the football. We got to tackle that quarterback,” said Winfrey. “They got a couple cats that can go. That quarterback is their go-daddy, and we got to keep him contained and not let him get out in space. They got a couple beautiful receivers that they like to throw it to and if they get a big third down they’ll just throw a jump ball to him and, they’re good at it.”

Both teams hold a (1-1) record going into Thursday. Estacado is know for their passing offense and the Eagles are ready to pick it apart and establish their strong offense.

“Expecting a great defense and then a great offense,” said Josue Castillo, Canyon lineman. “They have a big o-line, big d-line. They have a couple of receivers that can go up and get it, so our corners are going to have to play a great. O-line is going to have to play a great game.”

The Eagles kickoff week three on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Lubbock Estacado Matadors. Both teams hold a (1-1) record. Last year, Canyon topped Estacado 38-0.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

