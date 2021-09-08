Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police investigate shooting near I-40 and Lake Street

By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Interstate 40 and N. Lake Street Tuesday.

The shooting occured about 9:06 p.m. in the 1300 block of N Lake Street.

Police said the suspect is in custody and no one was injured.

APD said no connection has been made between this shooting and the five shootings that occurred on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

