Amarillo police: False information about shootings spread on social media

By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - False information related to recent shootings in Amarillo is being spread on social media, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Detectives with APD are investigating recent shootings in the area, and officers are on patrol searching for a suspect.

“There have been no updates and no similar cases reported since Monday,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton in a news release.

Cpl. Hilton said posts on social media have falsely reported further related shootings.

Though there has been a report of a shooting since the five-related shootings on Monday, police said it is not connected with those incidents.

“Please refrain from sharing false information,” wrote Cpl. Hilton. “Detectives continue to ask that anyone with information on these shootings call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

