Amarillo High, Highland Park, Hereford and Bushland add to the win column

By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school volleyball is still in non-districts, looking to improve their record and chemistry before playing district opponents. Amarillo High, Highland Park, Hereford and Bushland added to the win column on Tuesday.

Lubbock Coronado 0, Amarillo High 3 (25-16, 25-15 and 25-18)

Highland Park 3, Caprock 0 (25-22, 25-19 and 25-13)

Highland Park 3, Canyon 2 (27-25, 18-25, 21-25, 25-14 and 16-14)

Hereford 3, Lubbock Cooper 2 (22-25, 25-16, 25-11, 23-25 and 17-15)

Bushland 3, Dumas 0 (25-19, 25-22 and 26-24)

