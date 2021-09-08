Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo has ‘slight’ downward trend in COVID-19 cases, still area of high hospitalization

NC10 COVID UPDATE
NC10 COVID UPDATE(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a city news conference this morning, health experts reported a “slight downward trend” of active COVID-19 cases in Amarillo.

City of Amarillo Public Health Authority Dr. Todd Bell said over 60% of community members over the age of 12 are vaccinated. This includes 31% in Potter County and 32% in Randall County.

Though cases have slightly dipped, Amarillo is still considered an area of high hospitalization.

“This morning, we had 24 holds in our emergency room,” said Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer for Northwest Texas Hospital System.

NWTH is caring for 56 patients with COVID-19; 29 of those patients are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators with pneumonia.

Dr. Weis said NWTH has began using a new drug, Baricitinib, to help patients with COVID-19.

Baricitinib is a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, which like COVID-19 causes inflammation.

“They are far from being perfect...they are not great treatments. They are treatments,” said Dr. Weis.

BSA is caring for 77 COVID patients.

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA, said 89% of the patients they’re treating for COVID-19 are not vaccinated and 50% of the patients admitted are less than 60.

View the latest COVID-19 case numbers here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Fritch man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash
Police lights.
Amarillo police on scene on apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide at the OYO Hotel that happened...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting at OYO Hotel
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street

Latest News

Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
One person has died after a rollover crash on I-40 west of Tucumcari.
1 person dead after rollover crash west of Tucumcari
KFDA
VIDEO: 1 person dead after rollover crash west of Tucumcari
KFDA
VIDEO: Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly