Amarillo has ‘slight’ downward trend in COVID-19 cases, still area of high hospitalization

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a city news conference this morning, health experts reported a “slight downward trend” of active COVID-19 cases in Amarillo.

City of Amarillo Public Health Authority Dr. Todd Bell said over 60% of community members over the age of 12 are vaccinated. This includes 31% in Potter County and 32% in Randall County.

Though cases have slightly dipped, Amarillo is still considered an area of high hospitalization.

“This morning, we had 24 holds in our emergency room,” said Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer for Northwest Texas Hospital System.

NWTH is caring for 56 patients with COVID-19; 29 of those patients are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators with pneumonia.

Dr. Weis said NWTH has began using a new drug, Baricitinib , to help patients with COVID-19.

Baricitinib is a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, which like COVID-19 causes inflammation.

“They are far from being perfect...they are not great treatments. They are treatments,” said Dr. Weis.

BSA is caring for 77 COVID patients.

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA, said 89% of the patients they’re treating for COVID-19 are not vaccinated and 50% of the patients admitted are less than 60.

