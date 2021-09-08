1 person dead after rollover crash west of Tucumcari

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - One person has died after a rollover crash on I-40 west of Tucumcari.

According to the New Mexico State Police, around 8:19 a.m. on September 5, a 26-year-old man was driving a 2008 Chevy Tahoe east on I-40 when the car left the roadway, hit a guardrail and rolled.

A passenger, 59-year-old Catalina Blanco Hernandez of Phoenix, Arizona, was thrown from the car.

She was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver and another passenger both sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police say Hernandez was not properly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

