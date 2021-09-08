Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

1 person dead after rollover crash west of Tucumcari

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - One person has died after a rollover crash on I-40 west of Tucumcari.

According to the New Mexico State Police, around 8:19 a.m. on September 5, a 26-year-old man was driving a 2008 Chevy Tahoe east on I-40 when the car left the roadway, hit a guardrail and rolled.

A passenger, 59-year-old Catalina Blanco Hernandez of Phoenix, Arizona, was thrown from the car.

She was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver and another passenger both sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police say Hernandez was not properly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Fritch man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash
Police lights.
Amarillo police on scene on apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide at the OYO Hotel that happened...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting at OYO Hotel
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate reports of shooting near NE 13th Avenue and Lake Street

Latest News

NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo has ‘slight’ downward trend in COVID-19 cases, still area of high hospitalization
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
KFDA
VIDEO: 1 person dead after rollover crash west of Tucumcari
KFDA
VIDEO: Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony exploitation of elderly