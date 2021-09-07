Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas Panhandle Big Brother Big Sister hosting event with Olympic Gold Medalist speaker Sheryl Swoopes

Sheryl Swoopes
Sheryl Swoopes(BBBS)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s 2021 Mentoring Matters luncheon is happening Thursday, September 09 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Amarillo Downtown Yellow Rose Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Speaking at the event this year will be WNBA and NCAA National Champion, Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Sheryl Swoopes.

“Now more than ever, in our changing times, I believe that having mentors available to children is more important than it has ever been,” Swoopes said. “I look forward to coming to Amarillo and speaking at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s Mentoring Matters Luncheon to share my experiences as an athlete, coach and a mentor, and encourage others to step up to be a Big Brother or Big Sister for our youth. We are Bigger Together.”

Tickets and tables for the event will be available online until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, and a limited amount of tickets will be available at the event.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Amarillo police on scene on apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide at the OYO Hotel that happened...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting at OYO Hotel
Priscilla Sanchez Hernandez
Guymon police looking for 15-year-old runaway
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado

Latest News

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Fritch man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash
LOCASH (Source: Facebook)
Best of Texas concert to benefit Junior League of Amarillo community grants
kfda
VIDEO: Amarillo police on scene oF apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson