One last shot at rain

Expect a mostly summer-like today for your Tuesday today with perhaps a slight cool down late in the day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, up into the upper-90s for most of the region. This being said, a cold front is expected to push through the area later this afternoon, turning winds out of the north to northeast and kicking up scattered showers and perhaps an isolated storm or two in the southeast reaches of the area. For the rest of the panhandle area, we won’t feel the effects of the cold front until tonight, where lows will drop into the low-60s with highs expected to be in the 80s for Wednesday.