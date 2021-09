After a hot afternoon we are looking forward to a minor cool front for Wednesday. Easterly winds will help to keep our highs in the upper 80s for Wednesday but we are too dry for rain and it will be a one day cool down. Mid to upper 90s return for the rest of the week with sunny skies. One or two locations could get close to triple digit heat for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.