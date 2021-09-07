Hereford senior Taytum Stow named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel10 is excited to honor our first FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week, Hereford’s Taytum Stow. To qualify, an athlete must be a nominated senior with good grades, has battled obstacles, achieved and demonstrated talent, our acronym for GOAT.

Taytum Stow is a dominant force for Hereford at the net.

“You’re always involved. You’re always moving doing something,” said Stow. “It’s a lot of hard work here, and they push you to get better everyday. That’s really helped me.”

The 6-foot-3 middle hitter started playing volleyball in fifth grade.

“She’s just such a presence on the court and she’s just such a good teammate,” said Carley McCracken, Hereford volleyball head coach. “She’s not really the vocal leader. She’s the calm presence on the court.”

Stow is also determined in school. She holds a 3.8 GPA and participates in Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“Before every game we pray and I feel like this team is also very close with God, so that helps,” said Stow.

The West Texas A&M commit learned a lot from her mom who also played volleyball for the Lady Whitefaces.

“They have summer volleyball camps here and my mom said you should go and I went,” said Stow. “I loved it. It’s cool because we can relate to something and she just gets how it is.”

The dual-sport senior also plays basketball, but sports were not always easy. Stow battled scoliosis starting in fourth grade. After working with a physical therapist, Stow’s back was stronger than ever.

“It got worse and worse, and I was put in a back brace for that,” said Stow. “During basketball one day I slipped a disc because my back was so weak.”

The Lady Whitefaces are currently the second best team in 4A according to the TGCA. Their bond is playing a major role.

“I really love this team,” said Stow. “Everyone is just so close, and we all have the same purpose and the same goal.”

Congratulations to Taytum Stow on being nominated as the FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

