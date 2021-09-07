Goodwill opening new store location in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Goodwill is opening up a second store on Southwest 45th Ave and Bell Street right beside United Supermarkets.

They wanted to expand since they were having high traffic inside their building with people shopping and donating items.

In their new location, they hope to spread awareness for what their training center offers.

“The location it will help us bring more awareness to the community about what TPALS does and TPALS stands for Training Placement and Life Skills,” said Sydney Rieff, manager of the Goodwill trainer center.

They provide free computer training, online classes, and assistance in making resumes and cover letters to help people look for jobs.

They currently have 30 people in their classes when they had just three at beginning of the year.

While personally helping people as a nonprofit, their operations also financially support the city.

“Very unusual for a non-profit, Goodwill actually contributes to the tax base” said, Robin Rainey, CEO and president of Goodwill Industries Northwest Texas. “Goodwill collects and remits sales tax back to the state and to the local community.”

They will be hiring 20 people promoting job growth in the area, and is accepting applications online and inside the store.

