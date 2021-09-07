Fritch man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a man was killed and a woman injured in a crash near Pampa Sunday.

The crash occurred at 3:35 a.m. on State Highway 152, four miles west of Pampa.

Officials said a motorcycle was west on SH 152 when the driver of a vehicle behind it “failed to control his speed” and struck the rear of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver and passenger were ejected.

DPS said the driver, 46-year-old Shawn Francis of Fritch, was pronounced dead on scene.

A passenger, 42-year-old Teffeni Martinez of Pampa, was transported to NWTHS with serious injuries. According to officials, she is in stable condition.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating.

