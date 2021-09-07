Viewers Choice Awards
Fritch man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a man was killed and a woman injured in a crash near Pampa Sunday.

The crash occurred at 3:35 a.m. on State Highway 152, four miles west of Pampa.

Officials said a motorcycle was west on SH 152 when the driver of a vehicle behind it “failed to control his speed” and struck the rear of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver and passenger were ejected.

DPS said the driver, 46-year-old Shawn Francis of Fritch, was pronounced dead on scene.

A passenger, 42-year-old Teffeni Martinez of Pampa, was transported to NWTHS with serious injuries. According to officials, she is in stable condition.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

