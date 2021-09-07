Do Try This At Home: Egg in a bottle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Do Try This At Home with the Don Harrington Discovery Center, we’ll learn how High and Low pressure system’s work.

Follow the steps below to do the experiment:

Materials:

Procedure:

Explanation:

What we have created is a high and low pressure situation. We can see this all the time in our atmosphere and weather patterns. When we dropped the matches into the bottle, we warmed the air inside the bottle up and made it warmer than the air outside of the bottle. When air is warmed up like that, it expands. So when we warmed our air up, it expanded and some of it escaped the bottle.

Once those matches went out, the air began to cool and contract again and it took up less room. With all the extra room, we have created a low pressure atmosphere inside the bottle. The higher pressure outside of the bottle then was able to push the egg into the bottle.

High pressure and low pressure systems drive our weather. Air moves away from high pressure systems and to low pressure, creating large movement.

A low pressure system has lower pressure at its center than the areas around it. Winds blow towards the low pressure, and the air rises in the atmosphere where they meet. As the air rises, the water vapor within it condenses, forming clouds and often precipitation. Because of Earth’s spin and the Coriolis Effect, winds of a low pressure system swirl counterclockwise north of the equator and clockwise south of the equator. This is called cyclonic flow. On weather maps, a low pressure system is labeled with red L.