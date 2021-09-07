Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita,...
Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect got into a fight at Enigma Club & Lounge and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club, KWCH reported.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries, and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-9. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Amarillo police on scene on apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Priscilla Sanchez Hernandez
Guymon police looking for 15-year-old runaway
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Jean-Pierre Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in...
After 39 years in a coma, former soccer player dies

Latest News

A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Reasons for Florida family’s massacre may never be known, authorities say
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Virginia set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue Wednesday
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
The 80-year-old Brazilian soccer great went to the hospital last week for routine exams when...
Soccer great Pelé recovering from colon surgery to remove tumor