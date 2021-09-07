Best of Texas concert to benefit Junior League of Amarillo community grants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Junior League of Amarillo is hosting a Best of Texas concert, their largest fundraiser of the year, on October 15.

Musical guests include LOCASH, Lindsey Lane and Ed Montana.

Funds raised through the concert will go toward JLA’s annual community grants given to local nonprofits.

VIP entry to Best of Texas begins at 6:00 pm and general admission at 8:00 pm at the Rex Baxter Building.

Tickets and sponsorships for the event can be purchased online.

