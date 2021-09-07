Amarillo rescue group, Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo saving animals from dire situations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is a new rescue group that started in May.

The league is a group of individual rescuers who have came together to help remove animals from dire situations.

“Whether that’s a hoarding situation, whether its a pack on the street, an injured animal anything of that nature we don’t really do owner surrenders we don’t pull a whole lot out of area shelters but we will on occasion specifically pregnant ones,” said Jessica Mcloud, executive director, Forgotten Dog League.

The entire organization is volunteer based and relies on fosters.

They say they would not be able to do what they do without their fosters.

“We treat our fosters like gold, we can’t do this without the fosters, and I give them all the credit absolutely all the credit they are the ones that actually get these animals ready for future homes,” said Mcloud.

Edgardo Yebra, a current foster says you have to have the heart to be a foster.

“You try not to get attached, but you have to show some kind of compassion and emotion to these animals in order for them to show some kind of connection with you as well as the next people you’re giving them onto and it is a big thing and it takes a big heart to take care of a lot of these animals,” said Yebra.

He believes there is a need for fosters especially in the area of Amarillo.

“I feel like its an important duty for us to foster and volunteer because right now we have so many pets that are out and just in this area alone that don’t have a home or we have an overabundance of feral cats and everything and we just need to put a better stop on some of this population control a little bit on that and not only that but to get these animals the proper home and care that they need because they’re just like people too,” said Yebra.

The Executive Director said anyone who is willing to foster, to contact them and they will be happy to work with you.

She also said there is a great need for donations, as many animals are found left on the streets with parvo, distemper or they are injured.

