Amarillo police on scene on apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are on scene about an apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson.

Initial reports tell us a woman has died from a gunshot wound near Northeast 15th and Jefferson.

Police are also talking with a person of interest in the case.

According to initial reports, the shooting took place with in the hour.

