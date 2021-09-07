Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police on scene on apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are on scene about an apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson.

Initial reports tell us a woman has died from a gunshot wound near Northeast 15th and Jefferson.

Police are also talking with a person of interest in the case.

According to initial reports, the shooting took place with in the hour.

More information will be given once available.

