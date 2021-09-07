Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting at OYO Hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide at the OYO Hotel that happened Monday evening.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers were called to the hotel in the 1600 block of East I-40 where they found a man who had been shot.

Police say the victim, identified as 37-year-old Dillon Louis Austin, was shot inside a room of the hotel and then walked to the car where police found him.

He was found dead inside of the car.

Police ask that anyone who may have information on this incident call the APD Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You can submit a tip online here.

