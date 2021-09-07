Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo endocrinologist sees COVID-19 long-haulers develop thyroid disease

Subacute thyroiditis consequence of covid-19
Subacute thyroiditis consequence of covid-19(KFDA)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - By now, we are familiar with some of the symptoms coronavirus long-haulers experience like, body aches, fatigue and brain fog.

Now, there’s something else to add on that list, thyroid disease.

In a regular year, endocrinologist at Amarillo Medical Specialists, William Biggs sees five to six cases of subacute thyroiditis, an inflammatory disease of the thyroid gland.

Lately, he’s seen five to six cases a month.

“So we think that the thyroid gland may be particularly susceptible to the effects of the virus itself and it will cause the thyroid to inappropriately release excessive amount of thyroid hormone,” said Biggs.

He said many of the patients don’t have a previous history of thyroid disease.

“‘Well, have you had COVID?’ Sometimes we would get the history,” said Biggs. “‘Yeah, I had COVID last year and I had forgotten all bout it,’ or alternatively, sometimes they were unaware, but we’ll check the antibodies and they’re antibody positive.”

The disease can show three to six months after having COVID-19 and symptoms include, tenderness when pressure is applied to the thyroid gland, difficulty or painful swallowing, fatigue and fever.

“When we say that it was associated with COVID, it’s usually going to get better on its own,” said Biggs. “So we can reassure the person, ‘Okay, this should run its course’.”

Local endocrinologist Susan Wingo said, she has not seen the same frequency of the disease, but is not surprised as it usually takes place after a viral infection.

Other symptoms Biggs has seen among ong-haulers are difficulty sleeping, headaches and impotence among some male patients.

If you have any of these symptoms, the recommendation is to schedule an evaluation with a doctor.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Amarillo police on scene on apparent homicide near Northeast and Jefferson
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide at the OYO Hotel that happened...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting at OYO Hotel
Priscilla Sanchez Hernandez
Guymon police looking for 15-year-old runaway
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Goodwill opening new store location in Amarillo
Sheryl Swoopes
Texas Panhandle Big Brother Big Sister hosting event with Olympic Gold Medalist speaker Sheryl Swoopes
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took...
Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours
Fritch man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash