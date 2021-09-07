Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo campgrounds seeing increase in reservations this Labor Day weekend

It’s a busy Labor Day weekend for campground owners in Amarillo and it’s due in part, to the...
It’s a busy Labor Day weekend for campground owners in Amarillo and it’s due in part, to the rising COVID cases.
By Taylor Mitchell
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a busy Labor Day weekend for campground owners in Amarillo and it’s due in part, to the rising COVID cases.

As more people get back to traveling, campground owners are seeing more people who maybe wouldn’t have camped before.

Owners tell me this is because they are more comfortable camping in groups outside, rather than staying in a hotel.

Plus, with the recent increase in COVID cases, campgrounds are welcoming people from all over.

“They were afraid to be indoors, they were tired of being indoors. So, we’re seeing really an influx of people who want to be outdoors and that’s really exciting for us. We’ve been overwhelmed with reservations. We are sold out most weekends with the RV’s and camping,” said Mel Smith, owner of Palo Duro Zip Adventure Park.

Smith said even hurricane Ida played a part in bringing in an influx of people to the site as some families stopped at the campground to get away from the hurricane.

“We have seen some families that travel from Louisiana and some of them get out ahead of it. They’re used to that in that part of the world. We talked to one guest that said that they knew it was coming, they boarded things up, they had their boards ready. They’ve seen this before and they just wanted to see the world, they were on their way to Colorado,” said Smith.

The owner of the Big Texan RV Ranch says this has been the best year they’ve had with the campground completely full this weekend and at capacity all summer long.

“We saw a lot of people during the pandemic that were first time RV owners that had bought the RV’s because they had to contain themselves on social distancing for the COVID, and for that reason, the RV industry has seen probably one of the biggest growths it ever has. People buying them and leasing them and traveling across the country, staying away, keeping social distance away from others. It’s worked our fabulous in the RV business,” said Bobby Lee, owner of Big Texan RV Ranch.

Both campgrounds say they are seeing lot of more locals from places like Pampa, Dumas and even Amarillo which isn’t typical as a majority of their visitors are usually from out of town.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
A little girl was killed over the weekend in an accident on a ride at a Colorado amusement park.
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Priscilla Sanchez Hernandez
Guymon police looking for 15-year-old runaway
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were...
Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze
Jean-Pierre Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in...
After 39 years in a coma, former soccer player dies

Latest News

Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is a new rescue group that started in May.
Amarillo rescue group, Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo saving animals from dire situations
DWC launches Recovery Awareness Fundraising campaign
Amarillo’s Downtown Women’s Center launches campaign to bring awareness about substance abuse recovery
KFDA News at Six
New Texas law gives businesses and organizations easier access to Automated External Defibrillators
Priscilla Sanchez Hernandez
Guymon police looking for 15-year-old runaway