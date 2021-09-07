Amarillo campgrounds seeing increase in reservations this Labor Day weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a busy Labor Day weekend for campground owners in Amarillo and it’s due in part, to the rising COVID cases.

As more people get back to traveling, campground owners are seeing more people who maybe wouldn’t have camped before.

Owners tell me this is because they are more comfortable camping in groups outside, rather than staying in a hotel.

Plus, with the recent increase in COVID cases, campgrounds are welcoming people from all over.

“They were afraid to be indoors, they were tired of being indoors. So, we’re seeing really an influx of people who want to be outdoors and that’s really exciting for us. We’ve been overwhelmed with reservations. We are sold out most weekends with the RV’s and camping,” said Mel Smith, owner of Palo Duro Zip Adventure Park.

Smith said even hurricane Ida played a part in bringing in an influx of people to the site as some families stopped at the campground to get away from the hurricane.

“We have seen some families that travel from Louisiana and some of them get out ahead of it. They’re used to that in that part of the world. We talked to one guest that said that they knew it was coming, they boarded things up, they had their boards ready. They’ve seen this before and they just wanted to see the world, they were on their way to Colorado,” said Smith.

The owner of the Big Texan RV Ranch says this has been the best year they’ve had with the campground completely full this weekend and at capacity all summer long.

“We saw a lot of people during the pandemic that were first time RV owners that had bought the RV’s because they had to contain themselves on social distancing for the COVID, and for that reason, the RV industry has seen probably one of the biggest growths it ever has. People buying them and leasing them and traveling across the country, staying away, keeping social distance away from others. It’s worked our fabulous in the RV business,” said Bobby Lee, owner of Big Texan RV Ranch.

Both campgrounds say they are seeing lot of more locals from places like Pampa, Dumas and even Amarillo which isn’t typical as a majority of their visitors are usually from out of town.

