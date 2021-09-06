Viewers Choice Awards
Miami doctor to stop treating unvaccinated patients in person

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH MIAMI (Gray News) - A Florida doctor says she will stop treating patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, citing the safety of other patients and staff, as the state continues to struggle against the virus.

Dr. Linda Marraccini, a family practice physician in South Miami, says she had to make the tough decision due to the delta variant fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases. Her practice will stop serving patients in person if they are not vaccinated against the virus by Sept. 15, WTVJ reports.

“I understand that people are free to choose, but to me, it’s a problem when it affects other people,” Marraccini said.

The doctor says the decision was based on science and aims to cut down on unnecessary risk to other patients and staff.

“When it comes to the safety of others, when it comes to the fact that it’s a global health problem and community health problem, at this point, I really say that this is where it draws the line in the sand for me,” Marraccini said.

Marraccini is still giving unvaccinated patients the option for telemedicine or referrals to other doctors. She told Newsweek the response to her decision has been “99.9% favorable.”

Florida continues to struggle against COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant. More than 46,300 people have died in the state, which ranks 17th in per-capita deaths across the United States, according to the Associated Press.

However, hospitalization numbers have dropped over the past two weeks, indicating the latest surge may be easing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

