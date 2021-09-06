Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hot temperatures headed our way

Highs will be 10-15 degrees above average...
By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A large high pressure system out west will be building east over the next couple days allowing for our temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90s and even the low 100s. We still have a few more weeks of summer... And it is looking like we are going to feel the full effect of it!

Late Tuesday, a cold front will be pushing into the area bringing the chance of a few scattered showers and storms. The overall severe threat is very low but storms will still be capable of heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Here is a look at the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook for Tuesday:

SPC outlook for tomorrow evening
SPC outlook for tomorrow evening(SPC, KFDA)

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to the cold front, but the “cool down” will be short lived.

Thursday into early next week looks to be HOT... Get ready for some heat.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were...
Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze
Fernando Adame, Jr.
Amarillo man sentenced for aggravated assault, leaving victim ‘to die like a stray dog’
Jean-Pierre Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in...
After 39 years in a coma, former soccer player dies
An estimated 8.9 million people will lose these weekly benefit payments.
Federal unemployment benefits expire Monday

Latest News

Labor Day Outlook with Shelden 9/6
Labor Day Outlook with Shelden 9/6
Shelden Web Graphic
Dry Labor Day
Labor Day Forecasted Highs
Labor Day and Work Week Forecast
Daytrack Forecast for Sunday
Scattered storms tonight and tomorrow