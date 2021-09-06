Hot temperatures headed our way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A large high pressure system out west will be building east over the next couple days allowing for our temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90s and even the low 100s. We still have a few more weeks of summer... And it is looking like we are going to feel the full effect of it!

Late Tuesday, a cold front will be pushing into the area bringing the chance of a few scattered showers and storms. The overall severe threat is very low but storms will still be capable of heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Here is a look at the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook for Tuesday:

SPC outlook for tomorrow evening (SPC, KFDA)

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to the cold front, but the “cool down” will be short lived.

Thursday into early next week looks to be HOT... Get ready for some heat.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.