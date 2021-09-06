Viewers Choice Awards
Guymon police looking for 15-year-old runaway

Priscilla Sanchez Hernandez
Priscilla Sanchez Hernandez(Guymon police)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - The Guymon police are looking a 15-year-old runaway who was last seen yesterday evening near her home.

According to officials, Priscilla Sanchez Hernandez was last seen at 10:00 p.m. at her home in Guymon.

She may possibly be enroute to the Garden City in Kansas area.

According to the Guymon police, it is unknown who she may have left with, possibly some unknown man.

If you have any information, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate Priscilla Sanchez Hernandez a runaway female 15 years...

Posted by Guymon Police Department on Monday, September 6, 2021

