Guymon police looking for 15-year-old runaway
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GUYMON, Texas (KFDA) - The Guymon police are looking a 15-year-old runaway who was last seen yesterday evening near her home.
According to officials, Priscilla Sanchez Hernandez was last seen at 10:00 p.m. at her home in Guymon.
She may possibly be enroute to the Garden City in Kansas area.
According to the Guymon police, it is unknown who she may have left with, possibly some unknown man.
If you have any information, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.
