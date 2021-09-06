Viewers Choice Awards
Dry Labor Day

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After the cool and cloudy conditions we had this weekend, the sun is coming back out and the heat is returning for the Labor Day holiday. Now, there is going to be a possibility for some patchy fog, especially in the west early this morning, but once the sun comes up, we’ll see clearing conditions with highs climbing into the 90s. Thankfully winds won’t be too bad, out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. We’ll keep temperatures in the 90s with mostly sunny skies throughout most of the week. The only big shakeup we’ll track will be the chance for spotty showers late Tuesday.

