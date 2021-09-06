Amarillo Symphony to return to Hodgetown for outdoor concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Symphony will perform an outdoor concert at Hodgetown this month.

The outdoor symphony concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.

“We at the Amarillo Symphony are thrilled to return to HODGETOWN to perform beautiful, dynamic and exciting music for our community!” said Conductor Jacomo Bairos. “Coming together to celebrate this community, the resilience of the Panhandle, with our world-class musicians under the stars is going to be a memorable and special evening to cherish. Complete with fireworks, music that celebrates our Latin community, masterpieces of iconic film Composer John Williams, and so much more, we truly present a program that will inspire and delight.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online in advance.

