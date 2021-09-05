Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were...
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home.

Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.

He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Fernando Adame, Jr.
Amarillo man sentenced for aggravated assault, leaving victim ‘to die like a stray dog’
South Mississippi home sales are picking up thanks to a slowly moving job market and low...
Homeowners who are struggling to pay mortgages in Amarillo could get assistance
Orlando Martinez Flores, 33 (pictured), has been charged by the Roswell Police Department with...
Convicted murderer arrested after 85-mile chase, kidnapped woman uninjured

Latest News

FILE - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights," takes off from...
US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Jasmine Ballard’s baby boy was born 14 weeks early after she contracted COVID-19.
Baby born weeks early after unvaccinated mother contracts COVID-19