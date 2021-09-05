Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Fernando Adame, Jr.
Amarillo man sentenced for aggravated assault, leaving victim ‘to die like a stray dog’
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Orlando Martinez Flores, 33 (pictured), has been charged by the Roswell Police Department with...
Convicted murderer arrested after 85-mile chase, kidnapped woman uninjured
grub worms
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave regains a healthy lawn after ‘war’ with unwanted guests

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
13th Annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show
13th Annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show
Community gathers for Celebration of Life Festival
Community gathers for Celebration of Life Festival
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87