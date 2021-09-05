Viewers Choice Awards
Labor Day and Work Week Forecast

Heat building in this week...
By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Plentiful sunshine with light winds are forecasted for Labor Day with highs in the upper 80s and 90s across the region! It’ll be a nice day to lounge around or get outdoors and enjoy a nice late-summer day.

Here is a look at your Labor Day Forecast:

Labor Day Forecasted Highs
Labor Day Forecasted Highs(KFDA)

A large high pressure system from the west coast will be building east into our area throughout the work week giving us dry and mostly clear conditions. We will also see our temperatures get warm to even hot by the end of the week, with only Wednesday being the exception.

Highs Wednesday will be cooler into the 80s due to a dry cold front pushing through late Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Our winds will quickly switch from a NE direction (behind the front) back to a SW direction Wednesday afternoon allowing for the heat to quickly build back in.

Thursday - Saturday, we’ll have to watch high temperatures as they may flirt with record highs, especially on Friday as that is our current hottest day expected over the next week.

Have a great Holiday and week and make sure to stay updated to the forecast!

