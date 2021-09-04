THE WRAP UP WEEK 2: Canadian tops Iowa Park in our Game of the Week, Palo Duro remains undefeated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week two of Texas high school football ended with the 3A defending state champions, the Canadian Wildcats, topping Iowa Park in a revenge game from last season and remaining undefeated at (2-0). Other huge wins include Amarillo High (1-1), Palo Duro (2-0) for the first time since 2012, Canyon (1-1) and Dumas (1-1).

