Scattered storms tonight and tomorrow

By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. No severe weather is expected from this round of storms, but heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding will be possible. Some locations may see 0.50 - 1″ of rainfall, isolated higher amounts possible.

Sunday morning by 11am, most areas should begin drying out. After 4pm, a isolated showers and storms will be possible but most areas will remain dry with this secondary round of precipitation.

Here is a look at your Sunday Forecast:

Daytrack Forecast for Sunday
Daytrack Forecast for Sunday(KFDA)

Next week our weather pattern is looking to be influenced by a large high pressure system building in from the West Coast. We’ll see lots of sunshine and above average temperatures, especially mid-week into next weekend. We will see a weak, dry cold front pushing in late Tuesday into early Wednesday that’ll knock our temps down a little for Wednesday, but we’ll quickly rebound temperature-wise for Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

