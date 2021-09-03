Workforce development center coming to Amarillo due to large federal grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new workforce development center is coming to Amarillo thanks largely to a federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced today it’s sending the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission $2.5 million to buy and renovate a center. Another half a million dollars will come from local entities.

The center’s mission is help low-income, unemployed or underemployed residents with job searches and training.

