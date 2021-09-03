Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Workforce development center coming to Amarillo due to large federal grant

A new workforce development center is coming to Amarillo thanks largely to a federal grant....
A new workforce development center is coming to Amarillo thanks largely to a federal grant. (Source: KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new workforce development center is coming to Amarillo thanks largely to a federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced today it’s sending the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission $2.5 million to buy and renovate a center. Another half a million dollars will come from local entities.

The center’s mission is help low-income, unemployed or underemployed residents with job searches and training.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Adame, Jr.
Amarillo man sentenced for aggravated assault, leaving victim ‘to die like a stray dog’
Brandon Braswell
Missing 12-year-old child has been located
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Convicted murderer arrested after brief standoff in River Road area
Juan Angel Carrizales
Randall County officials arrests man wanted for sexual assault of a child
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are calling pretending to be border patrol
Potter County Sheriff’s Department warns residents of new scam

Latest News

yes
VIDEO: Amarillo and Canyon on track to receive more revenue in sales taxes than previous years
Showers and storms?
Showers and storms?
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo and Canyon on track to receive more revenue in sales taxes than previous years
ALLIANCE TO DEFEAT HUNGER STOPS IN AMARILLO
‘Alliance to Defeat Hunger’ makes stop in Amarillo during tour around the nation