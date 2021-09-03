Workforce development center coming to Amarillo due to large federal grant
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new workforce development center is coming to Amarillo thanks largely to a federal grant.
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced today it’s sending the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission $2.5 million to buy and renovate a center. Another half a million dollars will come from local entities.
The center’s mission is help low-income, unemployed or underemployed residents with job searches and training.
